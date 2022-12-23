SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — This coming New Year should be one to remember, which is why Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel should be at the top of your list.

Called “an experience unlike any other” in the West, guests can enjoy the ‘suite life’ with a luxurious stay in the Yaamava’ Resort. This resort is truly one of a kind, giving guests a variety of premium amenities including a spa, fitness center, pool, and cabana.

Those looking to try their luck this season can do so at the Yaamava’ Casino, where over 500 machines are ready and waiting to play with some lucky winners ahead of the clock striking midnight. And spread out over 3,000 square feet, this is the place to win.

Want to make your New Year’s Eve plans even more special this time around? Hop in the car and take a short drive to Palms Casino in Las Vegas. Recently sold to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to become the first casino owned by a Native American tribe.

Want even more from the experience? Use your Club Serrano card as you go from Yaamava’ to Palms — make the most of the night out.

To learn more and plan your stay, go online to Yaamava.com.

