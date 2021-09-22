CosmeCon is the one-day beauty event you don’t want to miss

(GTU) – Attention ladies! The Shops at South Town is hosting CosmeCon, a one-day beauty event on Saturday, September 25 from 3-6pm in Center Court.

CosmeCon attendees will learn about the latest in cosmetics and culture with an afternoon of masterclasses, giveaways, product demonstrations, and more, all designed to focus on self-care and the inner and outer glow of individuals. The one-day beauty event allows people to learn all about the latest in cosmetics and culture. Not only do they get to watch master classes with professional speakers, stylists, and beauty experts, but even more than that, it’s an opportunity for some self-care, which is what we all need and don’t get enough of.

Along with giveaways, live music, and fun, there will be two master classes taught by experienced professionals. First will be a JC Penney salon expert teaching how to create the perfect curl with the Chi flat iron, a great way to show how versatile hair tools can be.

The second class hosted by a Sephora makeup artist, demonstrating a nice natural makeup look and transforming it to a darker/evening look. And of course, giveaways after both of these classes.

Towards the end of the day, there will be a positive self-talk panel hosted in the JCPenney Salon by two experts–a life coach and a licensed psychologist– to teach what happens when we look in the mirror. Many people don’t know the impact that positive affirmations can have, so this class explains the psychology behind positive self-talk and how that can improve outlooks and confidence.

Each attendee will get a beauty bag valued at over 50 dollars. It includes cosmetics, beauty supplies, latest in haircare from brands like Sephora and the JCpenney salon and the whole day will be filled with tons of fun giveaways.

Register online now at the Shops at South Town.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.