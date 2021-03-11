Corned Beef and Colcannon

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Corned Beef

1 onion, quartered

4 cloves garlic

2 (12 oz) bottles dark beer, such as Guinness

1 (3 1/2 lb) uncooked beef brisket

1 Tbsp pickling spices

Colcannon

1 1/2 lb (about 4) Russet potatoes, peeled and quartered

6 strips thick-cut bacon

1 small head green cabbage, cored and chopped

1 leek, finely chopped

6 Tbsp butter

1 cup heavy cream

6 green onions, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

Directions

To make the beef, in a pressure cooker, add onion, garlic, beer, beef, and spices. Select High Pressure for 75 minutes. Let steam release naturally. Let rest 5-7 minutes.

To make the colcannon, bring a large pot of water to boil over high heat. Add potatoes, cover partially, reduce heat to low and cook until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a frying pan over medium-high heat, add bacon and cook until fat has rendered and bacon is crispy, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool. Break or cut into small pieces. Add cabbage and leeks to pan over medium heat, season with salt and pepper and cook until cabbage has softened, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, warm butter and cream.

Using a potato ricer or masher, rice or mash potatoes into a large bowl. Add butter-cream mixture, all but 1 tablespoon bacon, and all but 1 tablespoon green onions. Stir gently to combine. Add cabbage-leek mixture, season with salt and pepper, and stir gently to combine. Garnish with remaining bacon and green onions. Serve with sliced corned beef.

