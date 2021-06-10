Cooking with doTERRA Lime Oil: Mexican Street Corn

GTU Sponsor

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Ingredients

  • 6 ears Sweet Corn husks removed
  • 1/2 cup Mexican Crema can substitute sour cream
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon garlic minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice fresh
  • 3-5 drops Doterra Lime Essential Oil or sub with an additional TBS of fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup Cotija or sub for Queso Fresco and a little salt

Instructions

  • Preheat grill to 400 degrees F
  • Remove husks from corn, and place directly on grill grates, grill for 3-4 minutes per side, until slightly browned. Once cooked on all sides, remove from grill.
  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine Mexican Crema, Mayonnaise, Garlic, Lime Juice, and Doterra Lime Oil and stir together well. Set aside.
  • In a small bowl combine chili powder, chipotle powder, and paprika set aside.
  • Crumble cotija or queso fresco, and set aside.
  • When corn is done being grilled, slather the sauce on all sides of the corn, then liberally sprinkle with spice mix and cheese. Garnish with fresh lime juice and/or cilantro, and enjoy warm.

Find more recipes at doTERRA.

More Healthy Recipes

Salad Recipes

Soup Recipes

GTU Recipes

Sign Up For Weekly Recipes

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Good Things Utah Sponsors