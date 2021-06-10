Cooking with doTERRA Lime Oil: Mexican Street Corn

(ABC4) - It's a pairing we have all seen in comedy shows and movies - the dislike between postal workers and dogs.

While it might make some chuckle, the unfortunate relationship can be dangerous. In 2020 alone, more than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs nationwide, according to the U.S. Postal Service. On average, that equates to 15 nips, bites, or vicious attacks each day.