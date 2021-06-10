Cooking with doTERRA Lime Oil: Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients
- 6 ears Sweet Corn husks removed
- 1/2 cup Mexican Crema can substitute sour cream
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon garlic minced
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice fresh
- 3-5 drops Doterra Lime Essential Oil or sub with an additional TBS of fresh lime juice
- 1/2 cup Cotija or sub for Queso Fresco and a little salt
Instructions
- Preheat grill to 400 degrees F
- Remove husks from corn, and place directly on grill grates, grill for 3-4 minutes per side, until slightly browned. Once cooked on all sides, remove from grill.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine Mexican Crema, Mayonnaise, Garlic, Lime Juice, and Doterra Lime Oil and stir together well. Set aside.
- In a small bowl combine chili powder, chipotle powder, and paprika set aside.
- Crumble cotija or queso fresco, and set aside.
- When corn is done being grilled, slather the sauce on all sides of the corn, then liberally sprinkle with spice mix and cheese. Garnish with fresh lime juice and/or cilantro, and enjoy warm.
