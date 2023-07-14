Opening the door to wellness is easier with a partner like Optum on your side

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The care teams at Optum believe in making your health journey a convenient part of your life. With a number of options to help you manage transportation, schedule, or other limitations, Optum’s priority is making your health journey fit into your busy life.

Sometimes it’s not easy to get to the doctor – Maybe you live too far away, you have health concerns that make you hesitant to be in close quarters with others, especially if you’re not feeling well, or maybe you even have difficulties with reliable transportation.

Optum in Utah is addressing these concerns with their convenient care options, that work with their members’ lives and potential limitations. One of those options is the NowClinic telemedicine platform.

NowClinic is a fully remote, telemedicine platform that lets members speak to a doctor remotely, over a mobile device. It can be a great resource to seek treatment for things like viral infections, sinus issues, allergies, and other common ailments. For those times and situations when you need basic care, but can’t easily get to the doctor, it can be an ideal solution.

It’s also one of the benefits Optum provides to its members. To take advantage, members only need to visit nowclinic.com, or download the free mobile app, and set up an account, which takes only moments. From there, it’s as easy as selecting a provider close to you who’s online and available. And wait times for appointments average only 5-7 minutes.

It’s all part of Optum’s comprehensive strategy of meeting members, and the community as a whole, where they are. Simply put, staying healthy should be a natural fit into your life as it is. For example, they also offer their Optum Mobile Clinic, a fully functional, state-of-the-art mobile medical unit that offers members a variety of important health screenings and wellness exams, and which travels the region, bringing care curbside—literally. Additionally, three Optum Community Centers in Layton, West Valley, and Sandy are open to all adults ages 55 and older, and are places that make it easy to stay active, healthy, and social, in a supportive, welcoming environment.

Visit Optum.com/Utah for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Optum.