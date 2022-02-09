Consumer demand for boats and watercraft has never been higher, which means the early bird gets the worm.

(Good Things Utah) Consumer demand for recreational boats and personal watercraft has never been higher, which means the early bird gets the worm. If you wait too long to buy your new boat or Wave Runner, you may be disappointed by the low inventory come May and June.

Yamaha will be offering a complete display of Wave Runners and Boats at the Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo this year and that list includes this 25-foot, 500-horsepower Yamaha 252X wake series boat. Their wake series models come with the latest watersports technology that ensures a perfect pull every time and the versatility and comfort that active families appreciate when it’s time to chill at a favorite cove.

Also on display is their FSH Series center console boats that come in 19-feet, 21-feet, and 25-feet. These boats are designed for serious fish and play with true 360-degree access to the water resulting from our “engineless” design.

On the Wave Runner side, their flagship FX Series luxury models are virtually all-new with too many upgrades to list. And new this year is an innovative RecDeck accessory for the FX Series that transforms the FX into a capable fishing machine or lounger when the mood suits.

If you’re looking for a WaveRunner that’s fun for family and easy on the wallet, they have that too with their EX Series starting around $7,000.

Tickets are available on their website and the Boat Show opens tomorrow! Grab your tickets or enter to win them today before 2 PM!

