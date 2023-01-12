SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Start your engines because the 2023 Utah International Auto Expo is coming to the Wasatch Front for another year.

From January 13th through January 16th, the Mountain America Expo Center will host this much-anticipated event where those in attendance can explore hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, exotic cars, electric vehicles, and much more.

Get a good look at various models and even test drive the hottest vehicles from top names in the industry including Ford, Dodge, Jeep, Chevrolet, and Fiat.

Even better, attendees can get a sneak peek at the latest and greatest technology for automobiles.

To learn more and purchase tickets for the show, go online to AutoShowUtah.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content