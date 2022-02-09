Completely unique cocktail parlor in St. George keeps the tradition of the American spirit alive

After traveling Europe and learning about and trying their traditional spirits, Jasher, owner of Spiritual Drink & Merriment, wanted to honor the America’s invention of the cocktail. St. George hasn’t seen a proper cocktail of this sort or seen the experience it provides.

Spiritual has created a unique cocktails experience for a place you can come from breakfast and lunch for coffee, but also a night hot spot where you can enjoy socializing. If you don’t prefer a club or bar at night, you can enjoy great company and a proper cocktail.

Spiritual sources seasonal and local ingredients for top notch cocktails from small batch boutique distilleries. Soon to come, is the opening of their spirit library. A collection of spirits from around the world which will include wine.

St. George has a lot of great places, but what is found at Spiritual is unique and keeps the cocktail, the American spirit, alive.

You can find their location here and visit them online at SpirituaParlor.com

*Sponsored content.