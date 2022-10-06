(Good Things Utah) There’s a world of learning out there for our little ones, both in school and at home. For young students in the Waterford Upstart program, both settings are the same for them to find an education.

More than 150,000 children around the nation have been through the Waterford Upstart curriculum, giving them all the literary, math, and science tools necessary to start Kindergarten with confidence. Its shown tremendous results, too, with graduates achieving 2 to 3 times more learning gains than their school peers.

Being sponsored by the state, this program is completely FREE for families and will even provide equipment to those who need it. Expert coaching is also included to assist students as they learn.

With only 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week, kids who are enrolled in the program will notice a tremendous difference so they have a lasting ‘leg up’ on their education.

This weekend on October 8th at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, families are invited to join Waterford Upstart in its 2022 Chalk the Walk Fall Family Festival. The event will run from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, welcoming young artists (and families) to create a sidewalk masterpiece while enjoying other fun attractions like:

Crafts

Balloon Animals

Face Painting

Pumpkin Patch

Music

Dancing

Food

Photos

Chalk the Walk is also free to participate, opening all families up to some fall-inspired creativity. Anyone interested in the Waterford Upstart program can learn more and register their child there.

To learn more, go online to WaterfordUpstart.org or call them at 888-982-9898.

**This segment contains sponsored content