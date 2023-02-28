Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Attention Utah residents! Do you want to make a positive impact in your community? If so, mark your calendars for March 6th and come join The Advocates and the American Red Cross for a community blood drive to support local hospitals and patients in need.

The Advocates, a law firm based in Utah, is known for its commitment to improving communities both in and out of the courtroom. The firm’s mission is to serve the people around them, and they are constantly on the lookout for ways to make a positive impact. This March, they have partnered with the American Red Cross to host their 2nd annual community blood drive in Utah.

The Advocates understand that their efforts would not be half as meaningful or effective without the contributions of their community members. Blood donations are one of the most impactful things an ordinary person can do to help those around them. The Advocates are proud to be part of such a critical component of many Americans’ lives, but they need the community’s help too.

Every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood and/or plasma transfusion. Blood donations are most commonly used to help accident victims, surgery patients, people with sickle cell disease, and people undergoing chemotherapy. A single car accident victim can require up to 100 units of blood. That is why it is crucial to donate blood if you are able to do so.

The American Red Cross is the largest supplier of blood and blood products in the United States. Red Cross blood donors provide about 40% of the nation’s blood supply annually. Hospitals and other medical care providers rely on blood donations because blood and platelets cannot be artificially manufactured.

The Advocates’ community blood drive will take place on Monday, March 6th, 2023, from 1:00pm to 7:00pm at the Wasatch Rooms in Salt Lake City, UT. Appointments are required, and interested donors can click here to schedule their donation appointment.

To show appreciation to those who donate, every donor will receive a $10 gift from Amazon and will be entered in a drawing to win a trip to Florida. The Advocates are committed to making the blood drive a fun and rewarding experience for all participants.

The eligibility requirements to donate blood are straightforward. Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Some restrictions apply, so potential donors are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements carefully before scheduling their appointment.

The Advocates’ commitment to their community is unwavering, and their partnership with the American Red Cross is a testament to that. The blood drive is an opportunity for everyone to make a meaningful contribution to their community. By donating blood, individuals can help save the lives of accident victims, surgery patients, people with sickle cell disease, and people undergoing chemotherapy.

The Advocates’ community blood drive is an opportunity to come together as a community and make a real difference in the lives of others. The Advocates and the American Red Cross are excited to see the community come out and support this lifesaving cause. Schedule your blood donation appointment today and join us in making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Learn more about The Advocates and American Red Cross Community Blood Drive here.

*Sponsored Content.