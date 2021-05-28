Common products to avoid for an autoimmune disease

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Can environmental chemicals and toxins trigger make autoimmune diseases worse?

Many toxic chemicals in our daily environment affect the hormones within our bodies. Since hormones are also linked to autoimmune diseases, some scientists and doctors like Dr. Redd suggest that toxic chemicals in the environment might trigger autoimmune diseases. Here are some examples:

Aluminum – Found in most deodorants and antiperspirants.

BPA/ BPS – Found in plastics.

Dioxins – Dioxins are a group of chemicals that form unwanted byproducts. Can be produced during bleaching of paper pulp, and in some pesticides.

Parabens – Parabens are synthetic chemicals that are used as preservatives in a variety of products, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. As preservatives, they give a longer shelf-life. They’re mainly found in beauty products, body wash, body lotion, shampoo, deodorants, make-up, etc.

Phthalates – Makes fragrances last longer. It is not required to be on labels, in secret ingredients of fragrance, so see fragrance on the label and most likely has phthalates. Found in candles, air fresheners, plug-ins, car scents, beauty products, cleaning supplies, scented things

PFAS – PFOA/PTFE – PTFE we know as Teflon, but Teflon does not use PFOAs anymore in 2013. PFAs are not great for the environment and in many tap water sources are a contaminant. Health issues due to PFAs cancer, low sperm quality, endocrine disruptors, immune system health, cholesterol.

Glyphosate – Main ingredient in round-up. Sprayed on GMO corn, soy, cotton, sugar, and canola

Karalynne Call, a Certified Nutritionist and Mental Health Advocate and owner of Just Ingredients along with Dr. Redd, a Chiropractic Physician with a Masters in Human Nutrition showed Good Things Utah alternative products that you can use that are free of dangerous toxins and chemicals.

