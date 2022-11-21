SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — When life’s most important moments come calling, being both comfortable and well-dressed is essential to making a solid memory. For these situations, a unique innovation in menswear called &Collar is giving guys around the world a whole new outlook on style.

This innovative menswear brand was invented by Ben Perkins in 2017, as he was a Utah Valley University student looking to build his resume. Now, the brand has become a worldwide sensation for its sleek collection of apparel.

The &Collar set itself apart in the market when it was first introduced, especially with its original dress shirts. Since its growth in popularity, &Collar has developed several apparel options including polos, blazers, pants, ties, and even socks.

What makes &Collar better than the rest? Customers immediately notice the comfort but are even more surprised when they find the clothing is sustainably made with plastic water bottles. This infusion does wonders for the fabric — making it hydro-proof, stain-proof, wrinkle-resistant, and four-way stretchy for added flexibility.

A further reason to consider wearing &Collar is their affordability — offering customers a budget-friendly statement piece that will withstand the test of time.

