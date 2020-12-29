Coconut Shrimp

When installed by a professional remodeler, a high-quality stone countertop is one of the most low-maintenance materials you can install in your kitchen. But this doesn't mean you can neglect taking proper care of it. Most stone countertops are porous, meaning when you spill a substance on an unsealed countertop—and don’t wipe it right away—that substance can seep into the stone's pores and create a long-lasting stain. It then becomes next to impossible to remove the stain. So how do you protect your countertops long-term?

There is no stone that completely repels moisture or is stain proof, which is why sealing your countertops is very important. A high-quality countertop sealer is designed to prevent staining and etching that can occur when a liquid is left on a stone countertop for an extended period. Komosus Counters, a Utah-based stone countertop care company, says that every homeowner who has stone countertops should have them sealed once every 3 years.