Coconut Shrimp

Instructions:
- Shrimp
- 24 jumbo shrimp (about 2 lb), peeled and deveined
- Salt
- 1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- 1/2 cup panko dried breadcrumbs
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup coconut milk
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- Sauce
- 1/2 Tbsp dried red chile flakes
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp water
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp fish sauce
- 2 qt canola, vegetable, or peanut oil
Directions:
- Season shrimp with salt and set aside. In a large bowl, combine coconut and panko. In another bowl, whisk together eggs and coconut milk. In another bowl, add flour.
- Add shrimp to bowl with flour and toss to coat evenly. Transfer shrimp to egg-coconut milk mixture. In batches, transfer shrimp to coconut-panko mixture and toss to coat.
- Transfer shrimp to a plate, wiping batter and crumbs off of their tails as you go. Set aside for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a small saucepan over medium heat, add chile flakes, sugar, vinegar, and 1/2 cup water and stir until sugar is dissolved. In a small bowl, combine remaining 1 Tbsp water and cornstarch. Whisk it into sauce and bring to a boil over medium-high heat to thicken. Remove from heat and whisk in fish sauce. Set aside.
- In a large wok or Dutch oven over high heat, add oil and heat to 375°. Lower shrimp into oil, one at a time, and fry, moving constantly with a metal spider until deep golden brown and crisp on all sides, about 3 minutes total. Transfer shrimp to a bowl lined with paper towels, season with salt, and toss to coat. Serve immediately with dipping sauce on the side.
