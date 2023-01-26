Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Harmons Chef Callyn Graf is cooking with us this morning and she is making Coconut Chicken Soup.

Ingredients:

1 (4-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 jalapeño, minced

1 ½ pounds ground chicken

1 large bunch cilantro, leaves and stems chopped, divided

3 tablespoons fish sauce, divided

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 cups chicken broth

1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce

5 ounces baby spinach

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges for servin

Directions:

Mince or grate ginger, garlic, and jalapeno. Transfer half to a large bowl and set the rest aside. To the large bowl, add the chicken, half of the chopped cilantro, 2 tablespoons fish sauce, and 1 teaspoon salt. Use your hands or a fork to fully combine but do not overmix. Use your hands to form 2-inch meatballs (about 2 ounces each).

In a large Dutch oven or pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add the meatballs in a single layer and cook, flipping halfway through, until golden brown on two sides, 5 to 8 minutes. Make sure not to overcrowd your pot so that your meatballs can evenly brown. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining meatballs, adding oil as needed.

Once all the meatballs are browned and out of the pot, add sliced mushrooms to the pot and begin to sauté until soften and lightly golden brown. If there is any residue from the meatballs that begin to get too brown with the mushrooms, add a bit of the broth to deglaze the pan. Add the reserved ginger mixture to the mushrooms and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken broth, coconut milk, tamari and the remaining 1 tablespoon fish sauce, and bring to a simmer. Add the meatballs and any juices from the plate, and simmer until the flavors come together and the meatballs are cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes.

On a very low heat stir in the spinach and lime juice. Continue to simmer until the spinach has wilted. **Divide rice among bowls, then top with meatballs, broth, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Optional: this soup may be served over forbidden or white rice

