Cocktails now a subscription service with The Bartender’s Box

InUtah represents all you can do and experience in the ‘Life Elevated’ state. The initiative is part of Utah’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, intended to help Utahns make healthy choices and support local economies.

SHOP “InUtah” with a unique subscription service which has come about because of the bartending industry’s difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bartender’s Box will send a do-it-yourself cocktail kit with everything (except the liquor) you need. Bartender’s Box encourages buying liquor from local distilleries which have also taken a hit financially.

Each kit makes 16 drinks. You can choose up to two out of five different cocktails mixes for each box. Right now if you buy one cocktail, you get the other free.

This article contains sponsored content.