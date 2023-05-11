SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Dental implants can offer a permanent solution for missing and failing teeth. However, not all treatment plans are created equal. Drs. Jody Clements and Wade Peers, the prosthodontist and oral & maxillofacial surgeon at ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Salt Lake City, discuss the details about The ClearChoice Way of providing a personalized treatment plan and why you shouldn’t wait to schedule your free consultation if you are experiencing dental pain.

More than 120 different diseases originate in the mouth. The most prevalent is periodontal disease. As periodontal disease progresses, the patient may start to feel pain when they chew food along with loose teeth or teeth that are breaking and falling out. Once the disease progresses beyond the early stages, it cannot be reversed.

Periodontal disease can also be a marker for other ailments in the body, and it may increase your risk of heart disease by up to 25% and may quadruple your risk of stroke. Periodontal disease can also lead to nutritional deficiencies when chewing certain foods becomes too difficult. For these reasons and many others, it is critical that you consult with your dentist the moment you start to feel any pain or discomfort in your mouth.

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers credit the success of patients’ treatment to what they call “the ClearChoice Way.” The ClearChoice Way is created entirely around the needs of the patient. From the free consultation to the smile design, the technology used, surgical and healing processes, every step of The ClearChoice Way is backed by 20+ years of research and proven patient outcomes.

The healing and fitting period is crucial to the process. At ClearChoice, you will always be seen by a prosthodontist and a multidisciplinary team of specialists who have spent additional years of education and training to perform this specialty.

Anyone can schedule a free consultation at ClearChoice. During the free consultation, we will discuss with you your vision and objectives for treatment, and the current challenges you are experiencing. Patients will also undergo an initial oral screening to determine candidacy for dental implants.

Schedule a free consultation at ClearChoice.com or call at 888-651-9950.

