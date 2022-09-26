(Good Things Utah) Since its first opening in 1963, Ballet West has dazzled audiences from all backgrounds with unique choreography, talented dancers, stunning sets, and powerful music. Last season was one of the grandest yet, with over 65,000 people attending Ballet West performances.

This season, the company has even bigger productions planned including Onegin, The Nutcracker, and Sleeping Beauty. The show tickets are affordable, too, starting at only $29.

According to Adam Sklute, Artistic Director for Ballet West: “If you’re interested in beautiful music… You got that. If you’re interested in beautiful movement… You’ve got that. If you’re interested in the athleticism of dance… It’s really got something for everybody.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to BalletWest.org

