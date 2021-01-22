Classes to keep you healthy from the comfort of your own home

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sticking to a workout routine is hard enough under normal circumstances. With staying-at-home and social distancing is thrown into the mix, finding new ways to exercise and stay healthy has become more challenging than ever. This is especially true for older adults.

OptumCare offers Community Centers that are amazing spaces where anyone 55 years and older, can engage in a variety of wellness classes, use the fitness studio, or just come to socialize with friends. Due to COVID, the Community Center Activities have been suspended since March 14, 2020, but they have created a virtual solution to keep you going!

Virtual Community Classes were created to help seniors stay healthy and engaged in the comfort of their own home. The playlist offers a variety of expert-led fitness classes, brain games, nutrition tips, emotional resiliency topics, and more. So far, there are over 75 videos currently posted. These include:

24 original exercise videos

9 Healthy Minds

12 2-Min Tips for Nutrition and Healthy Living

5 “Benefits Of”

8 Brain Games

3 Art Exercises

For 2021, OptumCare is excited to continue expanding its extensive video library by offering fresh workout videos from your favorite instructors, new inspiring Healthy Minds topics for emotional wellbeing, and lots of tips to help you implement small changes throughout your day that have the potential to create positive change for your mood and energy levels. Their most recent class is about goal setting – for emotional resiliency, nutrition, and exercise. It’s a perfect way to reinvigorate those New Year’s Resolutions too.

To learn more about these amazing classes visit OptumCare or call 1-866-637-5268 for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.