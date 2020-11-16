City Creek Center program with candy windows & 24 miles of lights

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

City Creek Center is the place to Meet Downtown Fun for the Holidays in 2020! Experience City Creek Center’s Winter Wonderland this Holiday Season.

City Creek Center is doing its part to help everyone stay safe! It’s following all local, state and federal laws and mandates to help ensure a safe environment for your shopping and dining experience.

Holiday Décor

City Creek Center has a beautiful Christmas Décor program that was custom-created for its shopping design and downtown Salt Lake City!

Fun Facts:

It takes approximately 24 miles of lights to wrap all of the trees at City Creek Center.

The Giant Christmas Tree located in Richards Court just outside of Nordstrom is 30’ tall and weighs 3,000 pounds with lights and décor.

The Giant Wreaths located on each end of the retail gallerias are so large that a grown man 6’ in height can comfortably stand inside them.

Storybook Lanterns

The décor also features storybook lanterns, which showcase beloved classic holiday storybooks. Two of the storybook lanterns are zoetropes. The zoetropes at City Creek Center are modern day versions of 18th century toys. When the magic buttons are pressed, the zoetropes give the illusion of animation through movement.

Community First Program at City Creek Center

Beginning next week, from November 23 – 28, receive two tickets to Utah Symphony Utah Opera when you spend $100 at City Creek Center in one day. Simply show your receipts to Customer Service to claim your gift.

Other upcoming Community First Program Dates:

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (November 30 – December 5)

The Clark Planetarium (December 7-12)

Macy’s Candy Windows

The candy windows will be unveiled this Thursday, November 19. This is the ninth year in a row that Macy’s has done the Candy Windows. The Candy Windows tradition started with ZCMI in the 1970’s. This year there were two artists who were selected to decorate three windows apiece–for a total of 6 candy windows. Over 600 pounds of candy and 70 different types of candy were used for decorating the ornaments.

Vitality Bowls at City Creek Center

Vitality Bowls is a superfood café specializing in açaí bowls, smoothies, fresh juice, salads and Panini. They also offer variety of superfood coffee and espresso drinks. The café is health and wellness-focused, and the kitchen is designed to avoid cross-contact of ingredients, making it an allergy-friendly environment. Menu items contain no fillers (ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives), giving them the purest taste possible.

