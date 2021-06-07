City Creek Center is celebrating summer!

Shop City Creek Center for the latest summer styles for men and women. Today on Good Things Utah, we are taking a look at summer fashion must-haves from Bronxton.
Broxton was Dan’s answer to providing comfortable and quality clothing with a surf/mountain vibe while staying true to the original four pillars of Music, Art, Travel, and Action Sports.
Bronxton is a local company founded in 2015, by Dan Dapper and his wife Elle. Offering Summer Fashion for an active lifestyle the concept thrived at City Creek Center.
- At Broxton located at the City Creek Center store, you can get the below options or you can visit their website:
- Men’s fashion
- Men’s basic Ts- Designed in-house and made in the USA.
- Organic cotton and recycled polyester Ts- eco friendly
- Shorts and swim
- UV protection apparel
- Women’s fashion
- Swim and coverups
- Dresses
- Shorts, Ts, and Tanks for summer
- Jewelry & Accessories
- Men’s and women’s assortment
- Bags for an active lifestyle.
- and More!
