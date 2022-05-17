(Good Things Utah) Many individuals who have and are currently struggling with neuropathy are completely unaware they even have it. Neuropathy is damage or dysfunction in the nerves, causing them to function abnormally. Symptoms of neuropathy can commonly be felt in the hands and feet, but other parts of the body can experience symptoms as well. Overall, the condition is very common, with more than 3 million cases a year in the United States.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of neuropathy can vary from person to person, but sufferers will usually report feeling symptoms like:

Numbness

Tingling

Pain

Itching

Cramping

Throbbing

Burning

What causes neuropathy?

Neuropathy happens when nerve cells (neurons) are damaged or destroyed. This indicates that there is a problem within the peripheral nervous system; a connection that allows informational signals to travel through the body between the brain and spinal cord. Lack of adequate blood flow is the general cause of neuropathy, which results in less oxygen and nutrients circulating through the body. Besides age and family genetics, some of the risk factors behind neuropathy include:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity

Diabetes

Alcohol use

Professions requiring repetitive motion

Who can help with neuropathy?

There are many treatment options currently available for those experiencing symptoms, though most require medications with potentially serious side effects.

Located in several areas of the Western United States, skilled endovascular specialists from CiC Centers (Comprehensive Integrated Care) work with cardiologists and primary physicians to ensure their neuropathy patients get the best care possible. After an initial consultation with a specialist, patients are treated in-office at CiC Centers without the need for any medications or surgery.

Treatment involves the numbing of a small area on a patient’s leg, allowing for a small “poke” with a precision instrument. Following this, blood flow is re-established in the legs and feet, giving patients noticeable relief within several hours to just a couple of days.

What are the next steps?

Anyone experiencing the symptoms of neuropathy is recommended to schedule a consultation with one of the specialists at CiC Centers to diagnose the primary cause of the issues. Visits to CiC Centers are brief, and also covered by Medicare and most insurance providers.

“We want you to come into the CiC Centers because all you need is the right diagnosis to get you back on the path for a good quality of life,” says Andi Barness with CiC Centers.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a specialist, find them online at UtahCiC.com or give them a call at (801) 810-2999.

**This segment contains sponsored content