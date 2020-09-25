Christopher Paolini visits Salt Lake City to discuss his new book, To Sleep in a Sea of Stars

NYT bestselling author, Christopher Paolini, will read from and discuss his epic new fantasy novel, To Sleep in a Sea of Stars tonight at one of Salt Lake City’s most adored bookshops. He will be in conversation with bestselling local author, Brandon Sanderson. Paolini’s Inheritance Cycle series—Eragon and its three sequels—have sold nearly 40 million copies worldwide.

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars is a story of enormous intergalactic weight and consequence, but also of deeply personal human strength, compassion, and awe.

During a routine survey mission on an uncolonized planet, xenobiologist Kira Navárez finds an alien relic that thrusts her into the wonders and nightmares of the first contact. Epic space battles for the fate of humanity take her to the farthest reaches of the galaxy and, in the process, transform not only her—but the entire course of history.

Christopher will be virtually visiting Salt Lake City tonight at Kings English Bookshop at 7 pm in Salt Lake City. The first 100 ticket buyers at each store will receive a signed bookplate customized to each event. Stay safe at home and enjoy an exclusive happening at your favorite bookstore.

