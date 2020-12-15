Christmas tablecloths and seasonal textures for your holiday gatherings

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Everything you need for your Christmas table you can find at Every Blooming thing. Robert joined Good Things Utah to show you how to decorate for a small group or a large one. The base items for your Christmas table are a tablecloth and/or a table runner of course, but consider adding some Christmas dressing to your table like a table centerpiece, candles, or even some place cards. You can finish the table off with streamers and table scatter such as confetti or crystals or just some simple sparkles. Watch the whole segment for additional styling tips!

They are 35% off all Christmas long!

Either way you’ll find everything you need for Christmas decor at Every Blooming Thing.

This story contains sponsored content.