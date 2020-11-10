Chocolate Chip Drop Biscuits

Chef Angie Ehrenzweig from PÜR LIFE Medical joined Good Things Utah to show off a delicious chocolatey treat recipe to eat on their weight loss program despite its sweetness!

  • 2 cups Namaste Perfect Flour Blend
  • 1/3 cup almond, coconut milk, or heavy whipped cream
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 to 1 tsp salt, to taste (optional)
  • 1 Tbsp cinnamon
  • 3 tsp. Monkfruit sweeter½ cup sugar-free chocolate chip
  • 8 Tbsp. cold butter or shortening 1/3 cup pumpkin puree

PÜR LIFE Medical takes a totally different approach to healing. They focus on identifying and restoring proper cell and system functions to assist your body in healing itself and losing weight. This helps you focus more on your health and feel less guilty about that “cheat meal” you ate on Friday.

LINK: Learn more about PÜR LIFE Medical.

CALL: (801) 810-CARE

