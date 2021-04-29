Learn how to make Chicken Tortilla Casserole from Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb ground chicken
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp oregano leaves
- 1 tsp taco seasoning
- 1 (15 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
- 1 (25 oz) jar Harmons Marinara Sauce
- 4 cups Harmons Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, broken into pieces, divided
- 8 oz Harmons Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese
- Harmons Sour Cream, for garnish
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil. When oil shimmers, add onion and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken, season with salt and pepper, and cook until chicken is cooked through and is no longer pink about 7 minutes. Add cumin, oregano, and taco seasoning and stir to combine.
Add beans, corn, and marinara sauce and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 8 minutes.
In a 9”x13” baking dish, add 2 cups tortilla chips. Add chicken-bean mixture to dish, spreading out evenly. Sprinkle the remaining 2 cups of tortilla chips over the chicken-bean mixture. Sprinkle cheese over tortilla chips. Bake until the edges of the casserole are bubbly, about 30 minutes. Place a tablespoonful of sour cream over each portion of casserole.
This story contains sponsored content.