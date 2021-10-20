(Good Things Utah) – Chef Debbie Iverson from Harmons Grocery joined us on set this morning to cook a Chicken Cordon Bleu with Creamy Mustard Sauce.

Ingredients

Chicken

2 cups panko crumbs

2 Tbsp butter

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

½ lb thinly sliced black forest ham

½ lb thinly sliced gruyere cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup stone ground mustard

Sauce

1 Tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups heavy cream

3 Tbsp stone ground mustard

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp thyme, chopped

Salt

Fresh ground pepper

Directions

Combine panko and butter in large skillet over medium heat. Toast over medium heat, stirring constantly until golden brown. Transfer into a shallow dish and allow to cool. Place chicken breast between to sheets of plastic wrap. Using the flat end of a meat mallet pound out to be about 1/2 inch thick. Remove top plastic wrap and place a couple of pieces of ham, then a layer of cheese. Repeat. Evenly roll the chicken, tucking in the extra chicken. Place in a new piece of plastic wrap, tightly rolled up. With the extra plastic on the sides, twist and tie. Repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken. Chill for at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375°. Prepare sheet pan by lining with foil and topping with wire rack. In medium mixing bowl combine mayonnaise and mustard. Brush each piece of chicken with mayo mixture. Roll in panko crumbs and place on wire rack. Bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes. Or until thermometer reaches internal temperature of 165°. Loosely tent with foil and let rest for 5 minutes. While chicken is baking prepare sauce. Using a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cream and mustard, bring to boil, whisking continuously then continue to boil for about 2 to 3 minutes to reduce liquid slightly. Remove pan from heat and add cheese and thyme. Whisk until melted and smooth. Taste and add desired salt and pepper. To server, place about ¼ cup on serving plate and top with chicken.

To learn more visit Harmons Grocery Store now.

This story contains sponsored content.