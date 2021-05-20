Chicken and Asparagus Crepes

Crepes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, sifted
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup milk
- 2 Tbsp water
- 3 Tbsp butter, melted
- 3 eggs, beaten
- Melted butter for frying crepes
Filling
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 3-4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 tsp ground cumin
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 cups Harmons shredded rotisserie cooked chicken
- 1/2 cup blanched and chopped asparagus
Instructions
- In a pourable measuring cup, add flour and salt and stir to combine. Add milk and water and whisk until combined. Stir in butter. Add eggs and whisk until smooth. Set aside at room temperature, about 20 minutes. The batter should be the consistency of heavy cream.
- Brush a crepe pan over medium-high heat with a small amount of melted butter. Add ¼ cup to pan and move around quickly to evenly coat bottom of the pan with batter. Cook for about 1 minute until edges are dry and the center of the crepe is lighter in color. Turn over and cook on the second side, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate and continue to make each crepe individually, brushing the pan with more melted butter as needed to prevent sticking.
- In a frying pan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add shallot and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add flour and cook until lightly browned and nutty, about 5 minutes. Using a whisk, slowly pour broth into the flour mixture. Add cumin and season with salt and pepper and cook until thickened. Let cool, about 5 minutes. Reserve 1 cup sauce. Keep warm.
- In a large bowl, combine chicken, asparagus, and sauce. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine.
- On each crepe, add the chicken filling, and roll or fold, then place on warmed dishes. Pour over the reserved sauce.
