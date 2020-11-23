Chick-Fil-A Nightly Nuggets: The Pizza

GTU Sponsor

Did you know that Chick-fil-A now has simple recipes to make from home with your family using Chick-fil-A menu items? Try changing up your dinner routine one night this week with this creative way of using Chick-fil-A chicken.

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Pizza

Ingredients:

  • Pre-made pizza crust
  • 1/4 c melted butter
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • 8 count chicken nuggets
  • 1 small fry
  • 1/2 c Chick-Fil-A sauce squeeze bottle.


Directions: 

  • Spread on melted butter on top of the crust. 
  • Spread chick Fil a sauce on top of the crust
  • Sprinkle cheese 
  • Break up the nuggets and sprinkle on top
  •  Break up a few fries and sprinkle on top
  • Add another layer of cheese
  • Put a few dollups of chick Fil a sauce on top. 
  • Place in oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.  

Whether you want to travel South of the Border with Mexican-inspired dishes like Chicken Strip Taquitos or turn up the heat with flavor-packed dishes like Sweet & Spicy Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wraps, you’re bound to find a recipe (or two…or three…) that will please even the pickiest eaters in your family.

LINK: For more Chick-Fil-A Recipes visit Nightly Nuggets.

Also, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is back for the holidays!

