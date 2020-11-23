Chick-Fil-A Nightly Nuggets: The Pizza

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Did you know that Chick-fil-A now has simple recipes to make from home with your family using Chick-fil-A menu items? Try changing up your dinner routine one night this week with this creative way of using Chick-fil-A chicken.

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Pizza

Ingredients:

Pre-made pizza crust

1/4 c melted butter

2 cups shredded cheese

8 count chicken nuggets

1 small fry

1/2 c Chick-Fil-A sauce squeeze bottle.



Directions:

Spread on melted butter on top of the crust.

Spread chick Fil a sauce on top of the crust

Sprinkle cheese

Break up the nuggets and sprinkle on top

Break up a few fries and sprinkle on top

Add another layer of cheese

Put a few dollups of chick Fil a sauce on top.

Place in oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

Whether you want to travel South of the Border with Mexican-inspired dishes like Chicken Strip Taquitos or turn up the heat with flavor-packed dishes like Sweet & Spicy Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wraps, you’re bound to find a recipe (or two…or three…) that will please even the pickiest eaters in your family.

LINK: For more Chick-Fil-A Recipes visit Nightly Nuggets.

Also, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is back for the holidays!

This story contains sponsored content.