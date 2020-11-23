Chick-Fil-A Nightly Nuggets: The Pizza

Did you know that Chick-fil-A now has simple recipes to make from home with your family using Chick-fil-A menu items? Try changing up your dinner routine one night this week with this creative way of using Chick-fil-A chicken.
Chick-Fil-A Chicken Pizza
Ingredients:
- Pre-made pizza crust
- 1/4 c melted butter
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 8 count chicken nuggets
- 1 small fry
- 1/2 c Chick-Fil-A sauce squeeze bottle.
Directions:
- Spread on melted butter on top of the crust.
- Spread chick Fil a sauce on top of the crust
- Sprinkle cheese
- Break up the nuggets and sprinkle on top
- Break up a few fries and sprinkle on top
- Add another layer of cheese
- Put a few dollups of chick Fil a sauce on top.
- Place in oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.
Whether you want to travel South of the Border with Mexican-inspired dishes like Chicken Strip Taquitos or turn up the heat with flavor-packed dishes like Sweet & Spicy Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wraps, you’re bound to find a recipe (or two…or three…) that will please even the pickiest eaters in your family.
LINK: For more Chick-Fil-A Recipes visit Nightly Nuggets.
Also, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is back for the holidays!
This story contains sponsored content.