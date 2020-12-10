Did you know that Chick-fil-A now has simple recipes to make from home with your family using Chick-fil-A menu items? Try changing up your dinner routine one night this week with this creative way of using Chick-fil-A chicken. Also for a limited time, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is back for a limited time! Chick-fil-A’s popular sauces can be purchased in 8 oz. squeeze bottles a la carte or in packs of three as well. Here is the recipe for the Deluxe Waffle Fries.
Chick-Fil-A Deluxe Waffle Fries
Ingredients
- 3 containers of large Waffle Potato Fries
- 1 12-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
- 5 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
- ½ cup white queso (½ cup whole milk ½ lb. deli white American cheese, grated)
- Dollop of sour cream
- 3 Tbsp diced chives
- 1 8oz. container Chick-fil-A® Ranch Sauce
Directions
- If not using chicken immediately, pop in the fridge as soon as possible after purchase and remove once ready for prep.
- Preheat oven to 350F degrees.
- In a saucepan, boil milk and grated American cheese. Wisk until white queso sauce is thick. Set aside.
- On a baking sheet, spread waffle fries evenly as a base layer and add a layer of nuggets and cheddar cheese. Repeat.
- Top with crumbled bacon and bake in the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese has melted.
- Top with chives, ranch, white queso sauce, and a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!
For more Chick-Fil-A Recipes visit Nightly Nuggets.
This story contains sponsored content.