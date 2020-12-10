Chick-Fil-A Deluxe Waffle Fries

Did you know that Chick-fil-A now has simple recipes to make from home with your family using Chick-fil-A menu items? Try changing up your dinner routine one night this week with this creative way of using Chick-fil-A chicken. Also for a limited time, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is back for a limited time! Chick-fil-A’s popular sauces can be purchased in 8 oz. squeeze bottles a la carte or in packs of three as well. Here is the recipe for the Deluxe Waffle Fries.

Chick-Fil-A Deluxe Waffle Fries 

Ingredients

  • 3 containers of large Waffle Potato Fries
  • 1 12-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets 
  • 5 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled 
  • 1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese 
  • ½ cup white queso (½ cup whole milk ½ lb. deli white American cheese, grated)
  • Dollop of sour cream 
  • 3 Tbsp diced chives 
  • 1 8oz. container Chick-fil-A® Ranch Sauce 

Directions 

  1. If not using chicken immediately, pop in the fridge as soon as possible after purchase and remove once ready for prep. 
  2. Preheat oven to 350F degrees. 
  3. In a saucepan, boil milk and grated American cheese. Wisk until white queso sauce is thick. Set aside. 
  4. On a baking sheet, spread waffle fries evenly as a base layer and add a layer of nuggets and cheddar cheese. Repeat. 
  5. Top with crumbled bacon and bake in the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese has melted. 
  6. Top with chives, ranch, white queso sauce, and a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy! 

For more Chick-Fil-A Recipes visit Nightly Nuggets.

