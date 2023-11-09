SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Indulge in a bowl of cheesy potato soup embrace a rich gooey cheesy blend. This hearty soup is a cheesy comfort delight

Cheesy Potato Soup

▪ 2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes

▪ 1/2 tsp salt

▪ 2 tbsp cream cheese, softened

▪ ¾ cup sour cream

▪ 1 tbsp olive oil

▪ 2 tbsp butter

▪ 1 large yellow onion

▪ 3 cloves garlic, minced

▪ ¼ cup flour

▪ 1 tsp oregano

▪ ½ tsp dried parsley

▪ ½ tsp mustard powder

▪ ½ tsp dried thyme

▪ ½ tsp fresh black pepper

▪ 2 tsp soy sauce

▪ 2 tsp hot sauce

▪ 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

▪ 2 cup half and half

▪ 3 cups Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, shredded

▪ 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

▪ 1 ½ tsp salt, as desired

Toppings- (optional)

▪ Chives, green onions, or parsley

▪ Crumbled bacon

▪ Extra cheese

Instructions:

Boil the potatoes- Peel the potatoes and dice them into 1-inch pieces. In a medium pot,

add enough cool water to cover the potatoes and add ½ teaspoon salt. Heat to boil and

then simmer until tender while preparing the other ingredients. Caramelize the onions- Heat the olive oil and butter in a large soup pot over medium

heat. Rough dice the onions and add to the pot. Sauté onions over medium to medium-

high heat until they’re caramelized golden brown, about 15 minutes. Once the onions are browned, add the garlic and heat over medium heat for a minute,

stirring to incorporate. Add the flour and toss to coat. Continue to cook the mixture for another minute or two

to remove the flour taste, stirring constantly. Add the oregano, dried parsley, mustard powder, thyme, and black pepper. Stir and

cook about 30 seconds, then add soy sauce, hot sauce, chicken broth, or vegetable

broth. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes until the mixture

has thickened slightly. At this point, the potatoes should be ready. Make sure they’re fork tender. Drain the

potatoes and add the cream cheese and sour cream to them. Mash the potato mixture

with a potato masher until mashed well and add the potatoes to the soup pot. Stir the potatoes into the soup, mashing them further. If you want a very smooth soup,

use an immersion blender or regular blender to blend further (see notes below for more

options). Turn the heat to low and add the half and half, Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, and

Parmesan cheese. Add 1 teaspoon salt and taste, adding up to ½ teaspoon more if

needed. Once the cheeses have melted completely, the soup is ready to serve. Serve with additional toppings as desired.

Serves 8-10 people

Hands on time: 15 minutes

Cook time 30 minutes

Notes:

● The potatoes can be left diced if you’re wanting a chunky soup. You can also add sliced

carrots, peas, or broccoli.

● The soy sauce adds a nice umami flavor and the hot sauce adds no heat, just makes the

soup more complex so don’t skip these ingredients. You won’t be sorry.

● You may use whole milk in place of half and half if you don’t have it. The soup will be a

little thinner.

● Feel free to add even more Cache Valley® cheese to your liking. Mild, medium, or sharp

all work very well, depending on what you prefer.

● The potatoes are boiled separately in the recipe. This is necessary to rid them of excess

starch prior to adding to the soup. Otherwise, the soup will have a gummy texture.

Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more delicious recipes and product information.

