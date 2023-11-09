SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Indulge in a bowl of cheesy potato soup embrace a rich gooey cheesy blend. This hearty soup is a cheesy comfort delight
Cheesy Potato Soup
▪ 2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes
▪ 1/2 tsp salt
▪ 2 tbsp cream cheese, softened
▪ ¾ cup sour cream
▪ 1 tbsp olive oil
▪ 2 tbsp butter
▪ 1 large yellow onion
▪ 3 cloves garlic, minced
▪ ¼ cup flour
▪ 1 tsp oregano
▪ ½ tsp dried parsley
▪ ½ tsp mustard powder
▪ ½ tsp dried thyme
▪ ½ tsp fresh black pepper
▪ 2 tsp soy sauce
▪ 2 tsp hot sauce
▪ 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
▪ 2 cup half and half
▪ 3 cups Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, shredded
▪ 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
▪ 1 ½ tsp salt, as desired
Toppings- (optional)
▪ Chives, green onions, or parsley
▪ Crumbled bacon
▪ Extra cheese
Instructions:
- Boil the potatoes- Peel the potatoes and dice them into 1-inch pieces. In a medium pot,
add enough cool water to cover the potatoes and add ½ teaspoon salt. Heat to boil and
then simmer until tender while preparing the other ingredients.
- Caramelize the onions- Heat the olive oil and butter in a large soup pot over medium
heat. Rough dice the onions and add to the pot. Sauté onions over medium to medium-
high heat until they’re caramelized golden brown, about 15 minutes.
- Once the onions are browned, add the garlic and heat over medium heat for a minute,
stirring to incorporate.
- Add the flour and toss to coat. Continue to cook the mixture for another minute or two
to remove the flour taste, stirring constantly.
- Add the oregano, dried parsley, mustard powder, thyme, and black pepper. Stir and
cook about 30 seconds, then add soy sauce, hot sauce, chicken broth, or vegetable
broth. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes until the mixture
has thickened slightly.
- At this point, the potatoes should be ready. Make sure they’re fork tender. Drain the
potatoes and add the cream cheese and sour cream to them. Mash the potato mixture
with a potato masher until mashed well and add the potatoes to the soup pot.
- Stir the potatoes into the soup, mashing them further. If you want a very smooth soup,
use an immersion blender or regular blender to blend further (see notes below for more
options).
- Turn the heat to low and add the half and half, Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, and
Parmesan cheese. Add 1 teaspoon salt and taste, adding up to ½ teaspoon more if
needed.
- Once the cheeses have melted completely, the soup is ready to serve.
- Serve with additional toppings as desired.
Serves 8-10 people
Hands on time: 15 minutes
Cook time 30 minutes
Notes:
● The potatoes can be left diced if you’re wanting a chunky soup. You can also add sliced
carrots, peas, or broccoli.
● The soy sauce adds a nice umami flavor and the hot sauce adds no heat, just makes the
soup more complex so don’t skip these ingredients. You won’t be sorry.
● You may use whole milk in place of half and half if you don’t have it. The soup will be a
little thinner.
● Feel free to add even more Cache Valley® cheese to your liking. Mild, medium, or sharp
all work very well, depending on what you prefer.
● The potatoes are boiled separately in the recipe. This is necessary to rid them of excess
starch prior to adding to the soup. Otherwise, the soup will have a gummy texture.
Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more delicious recipes and product information.
Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.