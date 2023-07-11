MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Time to get crackin’ and head on over to The Crack Shack nearest you for some tasty fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, tenders, bowls, buttery biscuits, cold drinks, shakes, cookies, fries and slaw.

The Crack Shack is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Utah location on Friday, July 14 at the Fashion Place Mall in Murray. The Crack Shack is an original. It started in San Diego in 2015. The Crack Shack’s founders also own a fine dining restaurant, and they wanted to bring those elevated flavors to the craft casual space.

The Crack Shack loves to support every community they arrive in. They partner with local bakeries and creameries for their buns and milkshakes. And they love to sponsor schools, little leagues, and non-profits with fundraising efforts.

A portion of the sales at the grand opening will be donated to the Carry On Foundation, a local non-profit supporting strong mental health for kids through skateboarding. The Carry On Foundation is the charity arm of Thread Wallets, so the first 50 parties in line will get a free crossbody bag! Come early, come hungry, and support a great cause!

Check out the menu and find a location nearest you at CrackShack.com – with five locations now in Utah: Salt Lake City (9th and 9th neighborhood); Riverton; Lehi; St. George; and Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

Social Media – @getcrackshacked

