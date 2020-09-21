Celery Root and Potato Gratin

Kat Elliott with Kat and Casey Remarkable Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Residential, HGTV design star semi-finalist, 3 times bestselling author of her interior design series and frequent segment host on ABC is here on Good Things Utah to share how they can make you money.

Everyone in real estate is hollering "Let us save you money." Kat Elliot and Casey from Remarkable Real Estate will not only save you money, but they will also make you more money, and here's why: They are taking money out of their own pocket to elevate the emotional connection quotient of your home that is absolutely critical for your buyer to offer to pay you more. By maximizing the marketability of your home with whatever is necessary to accomplish just that. When it's all said and done they can make you up to an additional 13% more on the sale of your home.