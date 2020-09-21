Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons showed us how to make a golden brown gratin that’s perfect for any occasion.
Celery Root and Potato Gratin
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing
- 4 shallots, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- Salt and freshly ground white pepper
- 2 celery root, peeled, halved, and thinly sliced
- 2 lb russet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups grated Gruyere cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Butter a 14” gratin dish. Sprinkle half of shallots and garlic on the bottom of the dish and season with salt and pepper. Arrange half of the celery root and potato slices on top of shallots, sprinkle half of the thyme on top, and season with salt and pepper. Repeat layering with remaining shallots, garlic, celery root, potatoes, and thyme, and season with salt and pepper.
- In a saucepan over medium-low heat, bring cream and broth to a simmer and pour over vegetables. Dot 2 tablespoons butter on top and cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake until vegetables is almost tender when pierced with a fork, about 35 minutes. Increase temperature to 400°. Press vegetables down with a spatula to an even thickness. Remove from oven, uncover, sprinkle with cheese and continue to bake until gratin is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving
To get more delectable recipes, go to Good Things Utah Recipes or Harmons Grocery now!
