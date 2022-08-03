(Good Things Utah) Pop culture fans rejoice! The time is fast approaching for the state’s largest convention to arrive in the heart of downtown SLC. Fans from all around the country are gathering right here from September 22nd through the 24th to visit the 2022 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Years past have seen throngs of visitors, each eager to meet some of their favorite entertainment icons while exploring and expressing their love for the pop culture world. The convention has brought celebrity guests like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, Tom Holland, Buzz Aldrin, and many more recognizable names. Once at the convention, visitors will have a chance to register to get an Autograph or Photo Op with their favorite celebrities in attendance.

This year’s collection of guests is looking to be better than ever, featuring big names in film and television like Ron Perlman, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, William Shatner, and Giancarlo Esposito. Even better, new guests are announced all the time — meaning more chances to

Some of the most recently announced guests for FanX 2022 include the cast of the popular Netflix series titled Cobra Kai. The series takes off from the classic Karate Kid films, following a now middle-aged Daniel Larusso and Johnny Lawrence as they fight to build their legacies through martial arts. Series actors Xolo Mariduena, Mary Mouser, and Tanner Buchanan are each set to participate in Autograph and Photo Op sessions for all three days. (SEE BELOW FOR DETAILS)

Children 12 and under receive free admission. To learn more, purchase tickets, and register to meet your favorite celebrities, go online to FanXSaltLake.com.

Xolo Mariduena Cobra Kai “Xolo Maridueña is an American actor. He is best known for his role as Miguel Diaz in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, and as Victor Graham in the NBC TV series Parenthood. He will play Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Blue Beetle.” Appearing: All Three Days

Mary Mouser Cobra Kai “Mary Matilyn Mouser is an American actress. She is best known for her role as Samantha LaRusso in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, and Lacey Fleming in the ABC series Body of Proof. She also took over the role of Karen Grant, Fitz & Mellie’s daughter on Scandal in Season 4.” Appearing: All Three Days

Tanner Buchanan Cobra Kai “Tanner Buchanan is an American actor. He is best known for his roles as Leo Kirkman in the ABC political drama Designated Survivor and Robby Keene in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. He is also known for his role in the Nickelodeon television series Game Shakers as Mason Kendall.” Appearing: All Three Days

Courtesy: FanX Salt Lake City

