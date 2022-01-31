Celebrities most used products: ECOLUXE Lounge showcases the latest and greatest products

(Good Things Utah) – Our Los Angeles producer friend, Debbie Durkin, has been producing some of the top celebrity and media lounges at the Sundance Film Festival for the past 14 years, but had to suddenly pivot due to the last-minute cancellation of in-person events due to the viral Covid-19 surge.

Instead of giving up, Debbie simply moved her Covid-safe ECOLUXE Film & Music Experience location from Park City to sunny Beverly Hills this past Friday to honor the Sundance premieres and the Award Shows who also canceled in-person live events, so the nominees had a safe place to go and celebrate their “wins” in the Beverly Hilton’s Hotel stunning outdoor eco-friendly Wilshire Gardens.

Debbie’s 1st priority is everyone’s health safety. She coined the hashtag #EventResponsibly when she was the 1st producer in the USA to create a live Celebrity Drive-Thru lounge in the throes of the pandemic with no vaccine in sight in September 2020 celebrating the primetime Emmy Awards. Since that time she has produced three more covid-safe events moving forward with resolve to ensure the correct health mandates were executed. Here are some of the event photos.

Here are some of Debbie’s favorite brands that launched and showcased new products….shall we dive in?

1. RevealU Skincare:

RevealU Skincare products are 99% Chemical-free, designed for all skin types, skin sensitives, ages. Formulated with spring water infused with mineral ions to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin without unnatural preservatives, fragrances, or harsh chemicals. RevealU carries fragrance-free, paraben-free cruelty-free and vegan gel moisturizers, cleansers, acne treatments, brighteners, and revitalizers. RevealU Skincare launched their newest exclusive skincare tool; REVIVE O3 Activator at the ECOLUXE event last Friday.

It’s a celebrity favorite!It is an innovative type of treatment for the ultimate whole body wellness experience. RevealU’s REVIVE o3 Activator uses a specialized oxygen generator to produce a 99.9% chemical free, nanoparticle of RevealU’s REVIVE O3 Serum that quickly delivers an oxygenated infusion mist of mineral ions to hydrate, nourish, and brighten skin. The product was designed to bring a healthy boost of vitality to the skin with a natural ion exchange of oxygen believed to revive skin cells so they can do what they do best, help your skin become beautiful and healthy from the inside out.

It is considered one of the Top Beauty Trends of the Year, and receiving numerous beauty industry nominations and awards, RevealU’s motto “Be you, naturally” drives the company to continue to bring nature and science-based products to consumers who focus on cleaner and healthier alternatives to nourish and protect the skin and body.

2. Voice of The Vanishing l Eco Streetwear

“Voice of the Vanishing” is a local Utah-based clothing business specializing in sourcing and selling on-trend apparel that is made of 100% eco-friendly materials—organic cotton and/or recycled materials.

The company exists to help stop the wildlife extinction crisis currently underway. They do this by donating 51% of profit to nonprofit organizations on the front lines of protecting animal species from vanishing. They have selected fifteen species to support those that are imperiled with imminent extinction. One of these, the majestic African Forest Elephant, serves as the company logo.

The upside-down elephant, much like an upside-down flag, is a symbol of severe distress. They believe they can make a difference in the world. The vision is to be the customers’ most loved, Earth-first streetwear brand, and a powerful catalyst for ending wildlife extinction. They plan on achieving this vision by creating amazing products that embody Earth-first values, blending on-trend fashion with conservation, kindling a desire in their customers to become Voices of the Vanishing wildlife and wild places.

Through your purchase of high-quality, comfortable, on-trend, sustainably sourced, and ethically manufactured streetwear apparel, you support reputable organizations on the front lines of species preservation. Up your winter wardrobe with the:

Socual Channels: IG: @voiceofthevanishing

Promo Code: VOICE2022 for 20% off

3. MAGTEIN

Magtein® is a unique brain magnesium. It helps support clear thinking, focus, productivity, memory, and mood. It was developed by a world-renowned expert in brain health, patented, and clinically studied. Clinical research shows it provides significant improvement in executive function, working memory, attention and episodic memory.

Promo Code: SUNDANCE22 for 20% off, Shop now.

4. Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company

Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company is featuring their Happy Juice, a delicious combination of Amare’s top three mental wellness products: EDGE, MentaBiotics, and Energy+ in one drink (Sugar and Caffeine-Free) to elevate your mood, crush your to-do list, and enjoy every minute of the day!

Provides overall health for your second brain, your gut*

Enhances your mental performance*

Provides the fuel you need for a highly productive day, without the jitters or crash.

MentaBiotics ® to improve gut-brain axis to optimize mental wellness*

to improve gut-brain axis to optimize mental wellness* Energy+ to deliver rapid improvements in brain and physical performance, · Retail Price: $149.95, or $134.95 on subscription

Promo Code: GIVE10 for 10% off your first order, Shop now

5. BeSpoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits is a modern spirits house fascinated with the world of craft spirits and we aren’t afraid to approach it in new and exciting ways, while still paying homage to the care and craft of building a quality spirit. Their process deconstructs the traditional barrel aging process and leverages innovative ways to take the natural elements of spirit and wood and craft our award-winning spirits using 99% less energy, 97% less wood, and 20% less water than traditional barrel aging.There is a nuance that comes with developing exquisite flavor profiles that can be tasted thanks to our careful extraction and curation of aroma, color, and taste. Their process has resulted in over 70 awards in our first two years. We give drinking responsibly a whole new meaning. Shop now.

