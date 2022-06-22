(Good Things Utah) For those looking to explore, discover, and learn, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Utah is a must-see venue for every curious mind both old and young. Visitors often gaze in awe at the wondrous exhibits available to see and the fascinating animal species they contain. Overall, they’ve welcomed over 6 million visitors since opening its doors to the public in 2014.

The Aquarium offers each guest a one-of-a-kind experience, putting them up close with animals from around the world. For those who would like to meet them first-hand, the Animal Encounter is the perfect opportunity to go behind the scenes to learn directly from experienced animal keepers.

Currently, the Aquarium is hosting Penguin and Stingray Encounters, with limited space in each. To learn more about Animal Encounters, click the link here.

The Aquarium is home to approximately 4,000 animals representing 650 species from around the world in their adventurous exhibits like the Penguin Research Station, Expedition Asia, and Journey to South America.

There are always fun and exciting activities and events happening at the Aquarium. Aside from their popular Nights Under Lights events, the Aquarium is also proud to host other engaging experiences for visitors like their SEArenity Yoga, Sips Under the Sea, and Nature Storytime for younger children.

Save big on your next trip to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium with their Plan Ahead Pricing. For guests choosing to use this option, they can save up to 35% on tickets.

Have a question about your visit? Email info@thelivingplanet.com or call them at 801-355-FISH (3474). All reservations can be made online at www.TheLivingPlanet.com/plan-your-visit.

In collaboration with community partners from Utah Pride, Mama Dragons, and Encircle, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium encourages everyone to join them on Saturday, June 25th at 7 pm for their family-friendly Pride Under Lights event.

This annual event will feature food trucks, dancing, and a live DJ to light up the valley with pride! Don’t miss the chance to witness this spectacular event in person to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ communities around the state and beyond.

Visit the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium at 12033 Lone Peak Parkway in Draper, Utah.

More event information and tickets are available on their website at www.TheLivingPlanet.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content