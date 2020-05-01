Celebrate your mom with these “must-haves” for EcoLuxe Lounge

Our Los Angeles producer friend Debbie Durkin has sent us some of her EcoLuxe “Must-Haves” picks to celebrate Moms at home on Mother’s Day day during the lockdown.

1) Retro Junkie

It’s time to put on the music, dance like nobody’s watching, and celebrate with your MOM wearing these GLAM TEES. Retro Junkie’s obsession is “Pop Culture”, they’re passionate about bringing 80’s Music back to the future! During this unprecedented time, we find comfort in spreading nostalgic fashion when Glam Rock ruled prior to the Golden era of Hip Hop. Retro Junkie Shop features cool parodies to the inspirations behind the Retro Junkie Brand, we hope you love these awesome shirts as much as we do! Enjoy your fav hot drink in our Retro Junkie coffee mugs.

Use Promo Code 10% off use promo code ‘ABC4’ at checkout (expires on Mother Day 5/10).

2) Mó Eyewear

Now that you’ve got your groove on celebrating “MOM” it’s time to don Mó Eyewear, for ultimate “COOLNESS”. Mó Eyewear is the best-selling brand in Spain that reflects high fashion and high quality at an affordable price. With 40 years of experience and hundreds of new designs every year, everyone needs a mó! #MómIsMyHOME

They offer a rainbow of eye candy with their Jellyfish collection. Just look at these fun colors! This will brighten up any mother on her day!

Discount Code: moABC4UTAH (25%) Call the number above and mention the Promo Code and it will ship the same day.

3) The Zen Roller

The patent-pending, all-green, made-in-California Zen Roller is a ‘must-have’ item this Mother’s Day. This Himalayan Salt Roller will help reduce inflammation and ease the pain. This Roller will also work on your Canine family members as so PET MOMS will love it! Mom can enjoy it as a warm massage for tension or cool for pain. The barrel comes on and off so you can have the perfect temperature. Another perk helps with fine lines and wrinkles. The Salt has anti-viral 84 trace Minerals so you can roll on the skin for minor irritations and bruising.

To buy them, contact thezenrollerinfo@gmail.com. or purchase on Instagram @Thezenroller



4) Roseshire Roses

Roseshire Roses is an experience, not an “arrangement” that features the highest quality roses and nationwide service available, with Elite customer service, to replace roses if there are any issues. Just look at these luxurious roses to honor your Mother!

1oz Legendary: $109 Meet our classic black Roseshire box available in an assortment of fresh rose colors. 1 doz Beauty Beast: $199 Roseshire X Disney Beauty & The Beast represents true love no matter what shape, color, or size! The design collaboration reflects Belle’s appreciation for the rose and its meaning and relationship with The Beast. This box features our fresh roses. Eyes For You Preserved Roses $89 Roseshire X Disney are proud to bring you Eyes For You! This magical offering features Mickey & Minnie Mouse with our preserved red Forever Roses that will last 1-2 years without water!

5) My Bunny Valentine

This plushie bunny makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift because it’s the softest & cutest plushie ever! Unlike a real pet, he does not require any effort to maintain.

Tucked inside him is a 5’ throw blanket so kids can cuddle with their MOMS. He makes a cozy companion while binge-watching your fave series. Or when mom gets chilly. she can simply whip out the blanket and still have a fluffy head to use as a pillow!

Retail cost: $54.99

Use code: momday15 for 15% off all items on our website on My Bunny Valentine.

A portion of our proceeds go directly to our favorite bunny rescue SaveABunny.org.

This story contains sponsored content.