Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker Pizza

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announced the return of its Valentine’s Day favorite—HeartBaker Pizza—a festive pizza shaped like a heart. The HeartBaker Pizza is available February 7-14, 2021 both online and in-store, and only costs $9.

Papa Murphy’s understands Valentine’s might look different this year, so they’re helping guests celebrate at home and show their love with some cheesy goodness. The HeartBaker Pizza starts with Papa Murphy’s fresh dough, made-from-scratch daily, and then is topped with traditional red sauce, loads of our 100 percent whole-milk Mozzarella cheese that’s grated fresh daily, and premium pepperoni. The fastest way to enjoy a HeartBaker Pizza is to order online or through the Papa Murphy’s app.

Papa Murphy’s continues to focus on the highest level of service and personal safety for guests and communities. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to bake their favorite pizza at home on their own schedule. Guests can order online or from Papa Murphy’s official app, or through their favorite delivery app where available. In the stores, “quick pick-up” racks are conveniently placed near the entrance, so guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are also offered to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.

Find the Papa Murphy’s location closest to you.

This story contains sponsored content.