SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah/The Daily Dish) – A family-friendly event for 24 years, the Utah International Sportsmen’s Exposition has announced that its popular Youth Fair will include several new partners and activities when the Expo opens March 16 for its four-day run at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Once again, youth 15 and under enter the expo for no charge with a paid adult.

The Expo is proud to showcase the Utah Wildlife Walls Project, created by the Utah Wildlife Federation and local artist Chris Peterson. With the goal of celebrating unique local species with a wildlife mural in every Utah county, the Project unveiled its first work, a 120-foot Bonneville Cutthroat Trout, last October at the Neighborhood Hive market in Salt Lake City during a “celebration of wildlife” dubbed the Bonnie Ball Street Festival.

To promote the project, UWF is announcing a state-wide contest for Utahns age four and older. Youth can enter by submitting wildlife-related art, writing, photography, video, digital art, digital storytelling and music. 21 winners will share $10,000 in cash prizes.

Families can learn about the Project throughout the Expo. On Saturday and Sunday, youth can enter the contest by telling a story in a mobile studio, courtesy OwnIt SLC and Harvey the Storybus.

Other new and returning Youth Fair partners with expanded activities include:

Catching and releasing a trout is always an expo highlight. This year, Wasatch Front Scouting will host a 24-foot-wide pond and, for the first time, make it available at events throughout the year.

Also expanded, Great Basin Wildlife Rescue‘s live raptor display will spotlight more birds, plus present a daily scheduled show.

As a special offer, Spectacular Face Painting will decorate kids for free on Thursday.

New partner Making Tracks Earth Education is a Utah-based wilderness-preparedness educator

Returning Youth Fair favorites include:

Daisy BB-gun range and archery shoot, hosted by Crossroads of the West BSA Council

Fishing games and activities, hosted by Fishing’s Future

Virginia City Mining Company’s gem- and fossil-panning stream

Rock-N-Challenge climbing wall

This is Utah’s largest fishing, hunting and outdoor celebration for the entire family!

Buy products, research and book your next outdoor adventure in Utah, the West, Alaska, Canada, Mexico and even Africa.

Learn from the experts at the Adventure Theater, and don’t miss the expanded Utah Outdoor Youth Fair, indoors. Catch and release a trout, climb a rock wall, see live raptors, shoot and cast, play games, and make things, too.

Click here to learn more about the show.

Click here to learn more about the Utah Wildlife Walls Project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by the International Sportsmen’s Expo.