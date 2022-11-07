(Good Things Utah) The jingles of holiday cheer are ringing loud this year. This is especially true, once again, at one of the merriest places on earth: Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Whether you’re hoping to travel for the holidays or unwrap an unforgettable vacation under the tree, there are always incredible Disney deals to enjoy from Get Away Today.

Find fun for the whole family at Disneyland Resort this holiday season from November 11, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

Featuring a joyous celebration around the entire park that includes Haunted Mansion Holiday, Christmas Fantasy Parades, Fireworks, an “it’s a small world” Holiday, Seasonal Treats, and so much more.

Give the gift of experiences during the holidays while making the most of your trip with reduced hotel rates, and even FREE night offers.

To get this holiday magic started, Get Away Today is offering their special Black Friday Deal on November 9th. Get ADULT admission at KIDS’ prices on 3-day or longer Disneyland Resort tickets for travel through 2023.

Even better, get an Extra Day & Night for FREE at the Disneyland Resort area when you

book a 4-night/5-day vacation package!

Get Away Today works with Visit Anaheim and only partners with the BEST hotels to work out incredible deals just for your family.

To learn more and plan your magical holiday trip, go online to GetAwayToday.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content