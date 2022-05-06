(Good Things Utah) Just like your grandmother’s secret recipe pie at the county fair, Red Button Vintage Creamery Premium Pies are blue-ribbon winners.

The locally made Dazzleberry Lattice and Apple Crumb Red Button Vintage Creamery Premium Pies were recognized at The American Pie Council National Pie Championship in 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The two flavors won for Best Super Gourmet Pies in the Commercial Pie category and were selected from more than 400 entries.

Available exclusively at Macey’s Associated Food Stores retailers, the four-pound pies come in six flavors: Dazzleberry, Cherry Almond Praline, Apple Crumb, and Sea Salt Caramel Crumb.

The perfect pairing with Pie is ice cream, and for Mother’s day perks rewards members can pick up red button ice cream for just 99 cents May 6 through the 8th, that’s their pint-size so it’s just for mom, and that comes in 14 great flavors.

Their 56oz is also on sale for $3.99 for mother’s day. Red Button is the only ice cream that has maintained a 56oz and has not downsized, whereas their competitors and others are all 48oz packages. That means you get 16% more ice cream per container.

Their ice cream is locally made with real sugar and whole milk, and made in small batches to ensure consistency and perfection in each bite.

*Sponsored Content.