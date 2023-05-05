A mother's love goes beyond blood and borders - see how

PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Mothers Without Borders – a nonprofit group based in Provo, Utah – has worked with women and children for moren than 30 years in communities around the world to help strengthen, empower and support women and children in need and who are most vulnerable.

Mothers Without Borders aims to help communities in their efforts to develop solutions to problem that place children and families in crisis. Their work focuses on empowering the people they help to become the best version of themselves physically, emotionally and mentally.

This Mother’s Day – support Mothers Without Borders and their mission to help those in need, especially children and the motherless. By shopping for gifts from the Mothers Without Borders online shop, rescues, nurtures, educates and empowers women and children in Zambia.

Local women owned companies are joining in to support the cause, like Jane.com and Mixhers with a portion of their proceeds going to support Mothers Without Borders’ programs. When $3 provides lunch for a student for 1 month, your purchase goes a long way. Mothers Without Borders’ wise women cards were donated by Alexander’s Printing allowing for all proceeds to go directly towards the rescue of trafficked and orphaned children, micro loans for women, trauma therapy, education, housing, and food security.

