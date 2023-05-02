SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Shops at South Town in Sandy are gearing up for fun, fmaily-friendly events this May.. including a special Mom’s Night Out just in time for Mother’s Day!

The Shops at South Town offer a superior one-stop shopping experience with over 100 retail, dining, and entertainment options. You’ll find the latest trends from popular brands including H&M, HomeGoods, and JCPenney, as well fashion favorites from local boutiques. Grab a bite to eat in the Dining Terrace as you browse national and regional retailers ranging from children’s fashions, athletic apparel, and the best in beauty products. Family-friendly amenities and entertainment including interactive media experiences and Round1 Bowling and Amusement ensure that everyone will enjoy themselves.

UPCOMING SPECIAL EVENTS:

Mom’s Night Out – May 11th – 6:00pm–9:00pm – Utah Art Alliance. A ticketed event for Mom’s to have some fun. An evening led by a professional artist from Paint Mixer. All ladies will be going home with a masterpiece and swag bag from us! Cocktails and mocktails available throughout the night. We will have a live DJ and a fun atmosphere to make some memories.

Piano Recital – May 12th, 4:00pm-7:30pm & May 13th, 11:00am–7:30pm – Center Court Since 1982 we have hosted these piano recitals for our young musicians! We’re all about experience here and what a fun way to shop and involve the community. So something fun to listen for when you’re shopping.

Kids Club – May 18th 11:00 AM – Fountain Court – Fun FREE event with live DJ, crafts, balloon artist and fun for all ages.

JDRF Walk – May 20th 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM – West Parking Lot – a fundraising walk for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Type 1 Diabetes affects so many people and this is one way people can come together to fight.

Visit The Shops at South Town online. Or stop by in person at 10450 S. State Street, Sandy.

Follow @shopsatsouthtown on Instagram

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by The Shops at South Town.