PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This Mother’s Day give mom a special surprise with gifts she’ll love from doTERRA. Misty Bond shares some Mother’s Day Essentials with us.

Volo Diffuser: The Volo diffuser is the perfect addition to enhance any home or office décor. It has multiple light settings and can be scheduled to run on different time intervals to keep your space smelling great all day.

Essential Oils Starter Kit: Talk about smelling great! The intro kit features a few of doTERRA’s top selling oils including lavender, lemon and peppermint. You can create any kind of mood you want by adding just a few drops to your diffuser.

doTERRA Exfoliating Body Scrub: Really pamper yourself or the mother in your life. The doTERRA exfoliating body scrub is infused with wild orange, grapefruit and ginger. It gently exfoliates and polishes the skin. Paired with doTERRA’s hand and body lotion, you have everything you need for a luxurious home spa experience. The lotion is fun because it is meant to be used with your favorite oil by adding a drop or two to the lotion you are using.

doTERRA Hair and Conditioner Bars: Recently released, doTERRA’s hair and conditioner bars are environmentally friendly and nourishing for your hair.

New Baby Collection: For the mother to be or a new mom, try the doTERRA’s new baby collection. This natural group of products features baby hair and body wash, lotion and diaper rash cream.

You can find an expert and learn more about doTERRA products at doterra.com.

doTERRA is a health and wellness company that specializes in essential oils and other great products. doTERRA’s mission is to source the absolute best products while also doing the most good in the world. Because doTERRA sources its oils in about 47 different countries, they encounter many developing communities along the way. doTERRA strives to give back in some way to each of the communities the company works with. This might mean providing clean water sources, building healthcare clinics, or a variety of other service opportunities depending on the needs of the individual communities doTERRA works with.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by doTERRA.