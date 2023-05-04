SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Moms are the best! And when it comes to showing mom just how much you love and appreciate her, you want to do something special for her. Taste Utah knows exactly how to help you celebrate mom this year – by treating her to something she really loves.

Katy Sine, host and producer of Taste Utah (Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4) shares some delicious recommendations for mom. First, find out what mom really likes – does she like to go out to eat, or would she rather stay home? Taste Utah has all the bases covered in these dining destination recommendations.

Gourmandise – Take home one of their beautiful and delicious dessert items, or dine in for brunch on their Patio at one of their three locations. Salt Lake, Draper, and American Fork.

Table 25, located in Ogden – Celebrate Mom by Dining at Table 25 – an American eatery located on historic 25th Street – for Brunch or Dinner, inside or on the patio.

Hyatt’s Salt Republic in downtown Salt Lake City – Offering a variety of healthful and hearty dishes from local ingredients for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the open kitchen boasts a stunning rotisserie and wood-fired oven presenting incredible cuisine with warmth and efficiency for hotel guests and locals alike. Check out the menu and make reservations for Hyatt Salt Republic Mother’s Day Brunch, click here.

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here.

Sponsored by Utah Restaurant Association.