Anaheim, California (Good Things Utah) – Disneyland® Resort is buzzing with more of that world-famous happiness and Disney magic following the launch of the Disney100 Celebration on January 27, 2023, marking the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Come celebrate 100 years of Disney during a once-in-a-lifetime celebration at the Disneyland® Resort. The Disney100 Celebration will include new platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise and more at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

As a part of the anniversary, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be adorned with elegant platinum decor and a beautiful wishing star sparkling from the tower above. Also at the resort, new nighttime spectaculars will light up the skies with “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure® Park and “Wonderous Journeys,” at Disneyland® Park. And the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction is now open for visitors.

Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?

Plan your next visit to the Disneyland® Resort here.

