Career affected by COVID? Exciting tuition-free options are available!

(Good Things Utah) Mary Vonk is a Licensed Practical Nursing Graduate with Tooele Technical College and today she joined our Hosts on GTU to talk about the exciting opportunities that are available through the short term training programs at Public Colleges and Universities across Utah.

These short term training programs are available to individuals whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Learn and Work in Utah offers tuition-free, short-term training programs at Tooele Technical College and other Utah colleges.

LPN or Licensed Practical Nursing is available through Learn & Work at Tooele Technical College. The nursing program is a comprehensive 10-month program that takes you through hands-on training, clinicals, and instruction. It also prepares you to take the NCLEX test to be licensed as a practical nurse. And, it teaches you how to care for patients, including placing IVs, doing full assessments on patients, administering medications, and more.

Mary tells us how she retired right before the pandemic from her career as an Engineer Firefighter Paramedic. That time away from the workforce gave her a chance to reevaluate the next steps in her life and her career.

As an older adult student, she was looking for her third career. It was important that she find one to fit her lifestyle and the Learn and Work program at Tooele Tech allowed her to pinpoint a program for her that also met the needs of the community. In her previous career, she was only able to take her patients to the emergency room, but by taking the LPN program, she was able to expand her skills and continue caring for her patients from beginning to end. And the program was also tuition-free!

You can still enroll in tuition-free programs across the state for many upcoming courses, but space is limited, so don’t wait! Visit the Learn and Work in Utah website to see what programs are available!

*Sponsored Content.