Cardamom Banana Bread Recipe

Add Cardamom to your cooking and baking for a delicious, spicy twist and a boost to the wellness of the digestive and respiratory systems. Diffuse or breathe in from your hands for a sense of openness and refreshed feelings—this will also promote the feeling of clear airways and easy breathing.

Cardamom, a relative to ginger, is known as the “Queen of Spices.” It is used in cooking around the world. From the East, to the Middle East, to Scandinavia, cardamom is used in a variety of dishes.

In addition to its popular flavor, Cardamom essential oil provides a variety of benefits to health and wellness, especially digestive health.

doTERRA’s Cardamom is sourced directly from local farmers in Guatemala.

Cardamom Banana Bread

3 bananas brown, mashed

1 tbsp melted butter

1/2- 1 cup sugar depends on how sweet you want it

1 egg whisked with a fork

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking soda

pinch of salt

1 1/2 cups flour

4-6 drops Doterra Cardamom

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees In a bowl, mix all ingredients by hand until well incorporated Pour into a greased bread pan (approx. 9x4x4) Bake 50 minutes to 1 hour or until browned and toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean (check at about 50 minutes) Cool on a cooling rack

