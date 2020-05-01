Canyons Medical Center offers painless non-surgical facelifts

Michael E. Cobble, MD, joined Surae Chinn on Good Things Utah today to talk about their procedures and offerings. He is the director and family practice physician​ at Canyons Medical Center in Sandy, Utah. Dr. Cobble sees each of his patients as important and unique individuals and provides them with personalized care that focuses on preventing disease and optimizing their health.

Fat cells die when exposed to the high temperatures from the SculpSure laser. However, the laser doesn’t emit enough heat to harm your skin, and it comes with a cooling system for extra comfort. Following the procedure, your lymphatic system naturally eliminates your dead fat cells in a matter of weeks. Hologic/Cynosure lasers are the best lasers in the world and 2.5 times more effective than competitor lasers! Due to high demand, Canyons Medical Center now has three new lasers in the office.

The uses and results in the following lasers:

Sculpture – Warm Sculpting body contouring weight loss Laser.

Tempsure – Blood flow, collagen, elastin radio-frequency

