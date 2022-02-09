Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Can’t get a reservation? Try a Valentine’s Day weekend getaway

Some of the most popular restaurants in Utah, like Log Haven, are extending Valentine’s Day, but the actual day might be hard to get reservations.

Taste Utah’s Katy Sine has some great ideas for a different type of Valentine’s Day, or should we say weekend.

Kanab, UT

Where: Stay at The Canyons Boutique Hotel or the Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile and eat at Restaurants: SegoPeekaboo Woodfired Kitchen, or Wild Thyme Cafe

St. George

Where: The Advenire or Inn on The Cliff

Restaurants: Wood Ash & Rye or The Cliffside Restaurant

Snowbird, Utah

Where: The Cliff Lodge

Restaurant: The Aerie, The Steak Pit

Other Utah Local Valentine’s Treats

Bonbon’s from Les Madeleine’s, cookies from Passion Flour Bakery, and vegan treats from Sweet Hazel.


If you need more Valentine’s Day ideas — visit TasteUtah.com or our Taste Utah’s Youtube Channel for more delicious inspiration. 

