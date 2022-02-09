Can’t get a reservation? Try a Valentine’s Day weekend getaway

Some of the most popular restaurants in Utah, like Log Haven, are extending Valentine’s Day, but the actual day might be hard to get reservations.
Taste Utah’s Katy Sine has some great ideas for a different type of Valentine’s Day, or should we say weekend.
Kanab, UT
Where: Stay at The Canyons Boutique Hotel or the Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile and eat at Restaurants: Sego, Peekaboo Woodfired Kitchen, or Wild Thyme Cafe
St. George
Where: The Advenire or Inn on The Cliff
Restaurants: Wood Ash & Rye or The Cliffside Restaurant
Snowbird, Utah
Where: The Cliff Lodge
Restaurant: The Aerie, The Steak Pit
Other Utah Local Valentine’s Treats
Bonbon’s from Les Madeleine’s, cookies from Passion Flour Bakery, and vegan treats from Sweet Hazel.
