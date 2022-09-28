(Good Things Utah) Life is chock-full of unexpected accidents. These accidents — especially those that put our health at risk — can bring with them troublesome consequences both medical and financial. When that happens, Utah Advocates are there to ensure justice by winning the max compensation for any injuries or losses suffered.

Its team of top-notch attorneys works hand-in-hand with the community, giving victims of the unexpected any help they need to recover and thrive.

As part of its partnership with fellow Utahns, the Utah Advocates have also taken the time to highlight amazing locals from around the state who have put others above all else. These individuals — called Community Advocates — are pillars of strength and sources of inspiration for those around them.

This week, Christopher Thresher from Utah Advocates joined us to share his own story: losing his left eye as a young child and dealing with the ramifications of an accident.

